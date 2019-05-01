SeaChange International (SEAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

SEAC remained flat at $$1.33 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 85,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $134,875.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,092,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,977 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

