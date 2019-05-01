Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $83.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

