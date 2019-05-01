Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 868,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,881. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

