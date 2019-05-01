Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Reduced by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 78,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 132,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

