SBA Communications (SBAC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $16,761,891.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,471,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 368,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 225.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after buying an additional 476,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $21,364,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,264,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

