SBA Communications (SBAC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.56.
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $16,761,891.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,471,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 368,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 225.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after buying an additional 476,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $21,364,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,264,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
