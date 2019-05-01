Sanmina (SANM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.29. 17,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 464,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $196,205.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $824,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,725,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 968,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 296,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,042,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293,968 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

