Sanmina (SANM) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 46358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,307.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $6,428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,042,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,722,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,072,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,725,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

