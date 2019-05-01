Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is set to release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/safeguard-scientifics-sfe-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.