RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY19 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS.

NYSE:RRD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,904. The company has a market cap of $335.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/rr-donnelley-sons-rrd-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.