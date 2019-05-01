Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,676 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total value of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

CHTR traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.42. 224,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,719. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $259.48 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

