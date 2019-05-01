Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 58,375 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,755. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. CLSA cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

