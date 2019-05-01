Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $826,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,315,000 after buying an additional 245,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,407,000 after buying an additional 77,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after buying an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,502,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

