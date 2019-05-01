ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ROTORK PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. ROTORK PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

