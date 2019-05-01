Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

