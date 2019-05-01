Rookiecoin (RKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Rookiecoin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Rookiecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rookiecoin has a market cap of $296,408.00 and $0.00 worth of Rookiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rookiecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00405464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00993173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00181149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001358 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rookiecoin Token Profile

Rookiecoin launched on July 10th, 2017. Rookiecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,203,013 tokens. Rookiecoin’s official website is rookiecoin.org . Rookiecoin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO

Rookiecoin Token Trading

Rookiecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rookiecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rookiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rookiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

