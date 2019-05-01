Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Swedbank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 34,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,010. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

