REX American Resources (REX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.52

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.52 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

The firm has a market cap of $531.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 29,250.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

