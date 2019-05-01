Revival Gold (RVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Shares of Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 126400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Revival Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc will post -0.0700000035593222 EPS for the current year.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

