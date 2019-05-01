Reviewing CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) & K2M Group (KTWO)

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and K2M Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 K2M Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

CELLECT BIOTECH/S currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,287.28%. K2M Group has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given K2M Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K2M Group is more favorable than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of K2M Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K2M Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and K2M Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million ($0.83) -1.04 K2M Group $258.03 million 0.00 -$37.14 million ($0.87) N/A

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than K2M Group. CELLECT BIOTECH/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K2M Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and K2M Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -101.82% -69.34% K2M Group -16.66% -19.69% -11.71%

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats K2M Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a collaboration with the Washington University in determining the safety and tolerability in Phase I/II study using ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc., a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor. Its complex spine products include EVEREST, MESA, and MESA 2 deformity spinal systems; NILE alternative and proximal fixation spinal systems; MESA rail deformity spinal systems; Cricket spinal correction rod reduction instrumentation; CAPRI corpectomy cage systems; MESA small stature, rail small stature, and mini spinal systems; SERENGETI complex spine minimally invasive retractor systems; RAVINE complex spine lateral access systems; SANTORINI corpectomy cage systems; YUKON OCT spinal systems; and PALO ALTO cervical static corpectomy cage systems. The company's minimally invasive surgery products consist of EVEREST minimally invasive spinal and XT spinal, SERENGETI minimally invasive retractor, MOJAVE PL 3D expandable interbody, RAVINE lateral access, CASCADIA lateral 3D interbody, ALEUTIAN lateral interbody, and TERRA NOVA minimally invasive access systems. In addition, its degenerative spine products comprise EVEREST degenerative spinal, CASCADIA and ALEUTIAN interbody, SAHARA AL expandable stabilization, RHINE cervical disc, CHESAPEAKE interbody, PYRENEES cervical plate, and BLUE RIDGE hybrid cervical plate systems. Further, the company provides Balance ACS, a platform that includes tools to assist surgeons with obtaining authorization from healthcare insurers. K2M Group Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales employees, independent sales agencies, and distributor partners. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia.

