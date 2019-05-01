Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $96,285.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $284,112. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 519,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $32.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,824.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

