ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $670,553.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,533,505.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $431,084.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,759 shares of company stock worth $7,446,935. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

ResMed stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

