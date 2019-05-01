Research Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$322.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

