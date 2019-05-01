Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $635.93.

NYSE:CMG opened at $688.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $721.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.