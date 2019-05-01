Repme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,096.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Repme token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last week, Repme has traded down 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a market capitalization of $486,318.00 and $24,096.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00406426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00995789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00180373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Repme

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp . The official website for Repme is repme.io . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.