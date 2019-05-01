Renaissance Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $21,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3423 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

CIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

