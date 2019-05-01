Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $572,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $164.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,216 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

