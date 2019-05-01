Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 770,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,724. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $43,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at $497,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,721 shares of company stock worth $3,487,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

