Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $450.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.90 million and the highest is $479.71 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $416.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 42,293 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,159,674.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,721 shares of company stock worth $3,487,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 599.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 273,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

