Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stake Lowered by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 11,583.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,009,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,683,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 761.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,465 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,183,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

NYSE RHT opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/red-hat-inc-rht-stake-lowered-by-first-quadrant-l-p-ca.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.