Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lithia Motors (LAD)

4/26/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/25/2019 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

4/25/2019 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Lithia Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

4/24/2019 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2019 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors is benefiting from the expansion of business through acquisitions and store openings and it will continue with this expansion strategy in 2019. The company is also focusing on widening omnichannel capabilities in order to improve its ability to serve customers.In sync with the strategy, it collaborated with Shift Technologies to benefit from the accrued synergies. Further, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to reward shareholders through share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, decline in new vehicles, owing to distribution disruption and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering sales. Over the past year, shares of Lithia Motors have underperformed the industry it belongs to. It is scheduled to report first-quarter 2019 earnings on Apr 24.”

4/2/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles sales, owing to disruption in distribution and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering overall sales. The company also faces strong competition from publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the sector it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

3/25/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles sales, owing to disruption in distribution and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering overall sales. The company also faces strong competition from publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

3/18/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles, owing to distribution disruption and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering sales. The company also faces strong competitionpublicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting the company’s profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

3/12/2019 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors’ decline in new vehicles, owing to distribution disruption and availability of abundant used-vehicles in the market, are hampering sales. The company also faces strong competition publicly and privately-owned dealerships. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting the company’s profits. Over the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, Lithia Motors is expected to benefit from its expansion through acquisitions and store openings in 2019.”

NYSE LAD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,932. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 200,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

