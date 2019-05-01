Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Realogy has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

