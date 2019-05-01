RDA Financial Network Buys New Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,408. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

