Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.29.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.92 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$33.52 and a 1 year high of C$44.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.79000003632449 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.