Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.29.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.92 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$33.52 and a 1 year high of C$44.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
