Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,928. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $981.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In other Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust news, Director David J. Nettina purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,788.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harper purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 284,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,830.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $241,770. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

