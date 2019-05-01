Radware (RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RDWR traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,648. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

