Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

