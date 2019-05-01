QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

QCOM stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $10,357,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 396,797 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 278,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

