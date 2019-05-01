Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $340,000 Stake in CGI Inc (GIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 171.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 84.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $17,496,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

