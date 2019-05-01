QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $461-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.26 million.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 403,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an overweight rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

