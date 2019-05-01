QEP Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

QEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.59. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,413,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,561,000 after acquiring an additional 727,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QEP Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,055,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,655,000 after acquiring an additional 803,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in QEP Resources by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

