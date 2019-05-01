Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash Inc Issued By Wedbush (FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCFS. JMP Securities raised their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

FCFS stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $985,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 176,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

