Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Constellium NV (CSTM) Reduced by Analyst

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellium’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Constellium’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.53. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

