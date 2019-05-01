Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.