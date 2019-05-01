Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.32. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.58.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,926.52 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $947.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

