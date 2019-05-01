Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Increased by Svb Leerink (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, Director Betsy J. Bernard acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,797.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

