Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc Lifted by Analyst (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.03 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$13.28 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$14.84. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.21%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$188,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,120.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

