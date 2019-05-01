Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

GGG stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. Graco has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Graco by 4,085.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $750,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $109,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,548 shares of company stock worth $24,691,722 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

