Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc Issued By B. Riley (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $562.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

