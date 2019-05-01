Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Unit Co. Decreased by Analyst (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Unit in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

UNT stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.73. Unit has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,256.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Schell sold 5,500 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $85,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,720.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,181 shares of company stock worth $549,348 over the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Unit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Unit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unit by 6.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

