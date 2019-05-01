PumaPay Market Capitalization Hits $12.05 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. PumaPay has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $142,457.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.15 or 0.09825885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001798 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

